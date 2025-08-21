Voters in Cameron County to decide on $25 million bond

A $25 million bond will be on the ballot for Cameron County Drainage District #6 voters in November.

Drainage district directors approved placing the bond on the ballot during a Wednesday meeting.

“The reality is, we have to improve our drainage system,” Cameron County Drainage District #6 Director Gilbert Galvan said.

The drainage district covers areas between La Feria and Santa Rosa, and areas west of Harlingen.

The bond will fund projects between La Feria and Santa Rosa.

“What we're going to ask the voters is for us to have the ability to borrow more money — to sell more bonds when needed — but not to increase the tax rate,” Galvan said.

The drainage district will be holding town halls to explain the bond in the next coming months.

The election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.

