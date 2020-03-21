Walmart plans to hire more than 15,000 temporary employees in Texas
Faced with "strong demand in stores" amid the coronavirus outbreak, Walmart plans to hire about 150,000 temporary workers — including more than 15,000 in Texas.
The new, temporary employees will work in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers, according to a news release disseminated Saturday by a Walmart spokeswoman.
"These roles will be temporary at first, but many will convert to permanent roles over time," according to a news release published by Walmart on Thursday. "We’ve reached out to industry groups representing restaurants and hospitality to facilitate temporary roles that can be a bridge for their employees during this difficult time."
Walmart plans to speed up the hiring process for key positions, including cashiers and stockers.
"What is usually a two-week application cycle will be reduced to a 24-hour process," according to the news release. "Anyone interested in applying should do so at careers.walmart.com."
