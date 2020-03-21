Walmart plans to hire more than 15,000 temporary employees in Texas

Photo courtesy of Walmart.

Faced with "strong demand in stores" amid the coronavirus outbreak, Walmart plans to hire about 150,000 temporary workers — including more than 15,000 in Texas.

The new, temporary employees will work in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers, according to a news release disseminated Saturday by a Walmart spokeswoman.

"These roles will be temporary at first, but many will convert to permanent roles over time," according to a news release published by Walmart on Thursday. "We’ve reached out to industry groups representing restaurants and hospitality to facilitate temporary roles that can be a bridge for their employees during this difficult time."

Walmart plans to speed up the hiring process for key positions, including cashiers and stockers.

"What is usually a two-week application cycle will be reduced to a 24-hour process," according to the news release. "Anyone interested in applying should do so at careers.walmart.com."