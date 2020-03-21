x

Walmart plans to hire more than 15,000 temporary employees in Texas

6 hours 2 minutes 55 seconds ago Saturday, March 21 2020 Mar 21, 2020 March 21, 2020 11:31 AM March 21, 2020 in News - Coronavirus Pandemic
Photo courtesy of Walmart.

Faced with "strong demand in stores" amid the coronavirus outbreak, Walmart plans to hire about 150,000 temporary workers — including more than 15,000 in Texas.

The new, temporary employees will work in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers, according to a news release disseminated Saturday by a Walmart spokeswoman.

"These roles will be temporary at first, but many will convert to permanent roles over time," according to a news release published by Walmart on Thursday. "We’ve reached out to industry groups representing restaurants and hospitality to facilitate temporary roles that can be a bridge for their employees during this difficult time."

Walmart plans to speed up the hiring process for key positions, including cashiers and stockers.

"What is usually a two-week application cycle will be reduced to a 24-hour process," according to the news release. "Anyone interested in applying should do so at careers.walmart.com."

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days