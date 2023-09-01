WATCH: Channel 5 News’ Facing the Fury 2023
Hurricane Season 2023 is here and being prepared is the key. Hurricanes bring winds, floods and storm surge. We’ll tell you how you can keep you and your family safe.
Watch the video below to see the largest weather team in the Valley keep you informed on how to prepare to reduce the impact of a disaster.
