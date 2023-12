WATCH: Happy New Year from Channel 5 News!

The last few years have been rough, but we all rode the highs, and got through it as we always do: together.

Those of us you see on every night on channel 5 News are just one small part of a team who make this all possible for our viewers.

From all of us at Channel 5 News, we wish you and your loved ones a very blessed, safe, and happy 2024.