WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q
The 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q will be livestreamed in this article and KRGV's Youtube page and the KRGV Sports Facebook page at 11 p.m.
More News
News Video
-
$100 gift cards given out to recipients at Edinburg COVID vaccine clinic
-
Activists protest in support of $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill
-
Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office investigating assault case near Edinburg
-
Honduran migrant airlifted to hospital after attacked by swarm of bees in...
-
Mother of student seen in viral video speaks out