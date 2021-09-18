x

WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q

5 hours 36 minutes 18 seconds ago Friday, September 17 2021 Sep 17, 2021 September 17, 2021 9:08 PM September 17, 2021 in Sports- 5th Quarter
By: Sports - 5th Quarter

The 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q will be livestreamed in this article and KRGV's Youtube page and the KRGV Sports Facebook page at 11 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days