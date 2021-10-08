WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q
The 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q will be livestreamed in this article and KRGV's Youtube page and the KRGV Sports Facebook page at 11 p.m.
More News
News Video
-
Driver arrested after high speed chase ends ends at McAllen hospital
-
Sheriff’s office: Deputies involved in fatal Weslaco shooting put on paid administrative...
-
FBI: 'Suspicious package' at Social Security office in McAllen determined not a...
-
Local doctor urges the public receive their flu and Covid shot
-
Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: Oct. 8, 2021