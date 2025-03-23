Bond set for driver arrested in connection with 6-vehicle crash in Alamo

Dario flores. KRGV photo

A Weslaco man accused of causing a six-vehicle crash on the expressway was arraigned Sunday.

Dario Flores, 38, was arrested after the crash occurred Saturday at 8 a.m. on the 1100 block of Expressway 83, according to Alamo Police Chief Saul Solis.

Flores was charged with intoxication assault with a deadly weapon and had his bond set at $50,000.

Several individuals were hospitalized in stable condition in connection with the crash, Solis added.

According to Solis, Flores was drunk and “three times over the legal limit.”