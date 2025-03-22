Alamo police chief: Six-vehicle crash caused by drunk driver
The Alamo police chief said a drunk driver causes a six-vehicle car crash on Saturday.
The chief said the crash occurred at 8 a.m. on the 1100 block of Expressway 83 and several people were hospitalized; their conditions are unknown.
The identity of the drunk driver has not been released, but the Alamo police chief said they were three times over the legal drinking limit.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
