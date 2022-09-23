WATCH LIVE: Cameron County judge holds press conference regarding internet connectivity and broadband project

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino will hold a press conference Friday morning regarding an internet connectivity and broadband project.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and will be live-streamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.

Can't see the video? Click here.

READ ALSO: Cameron County sheriff accuses county commissioners of political retaliation

Trevino is also expected to address allegations made by Sheriff Eric Garza claiming county commissioners are eliminating positions at the sheriff's office and jail.