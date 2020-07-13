Watch Live: Congressman holds new conference on building 'field hospitals' in the Valley
U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, held a news conference at the McAllen Chamber of Commerce on Monday to discuss "the possibility of building field hospitals in the Rio Grande Valley similar to those in New York."
The field hospitals would reduce crowding at local hospitals, which are struggling to handle a surge in COVID-19 patients.
