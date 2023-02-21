x

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott discusses strategies for securing southern border in Weslaco

Tuesday, February 21 2023

Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a roundtable discussion with state officials and law enforcement on Texas' ongoing strategies to secure the southern border in President Joe Biden's absence.

The Governor will be joined by Senator Brian Birdwell, Representative Ryan Guillen, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, Adjutant General of the Texas Military Department Major General Thomas Suelzer and Border Czar Mike Banks at the Weslaco Department of Public Safety Headquarters.

