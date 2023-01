WATCH LIVE: Greg Abbott sworn in Texas governor for third term

Photo creidt: MGN Online/KXAN / YouTube

Governor Greg Abbott will take his oath of office on the steps of the Capitol in Austin for the third time.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick will also be inaugurated at the Tuesday event.

The inauguration is set for Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 11 a.m. It will be livestreamed in this article and on the KRGV Facebook page.

Can’t see the video? Click here.