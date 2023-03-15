x

WATCH LIVE: Republican Homeland Security Committee in McAllen addressing border policies in McAllen

2 hours 34 minutes 13 seconds ago Wednesday, March 15 2023 Mar 15, 2023 March 15, 2023 9:23 AM March 15, 2023 in News - Local

The House Committee on Homeland Security will lead a full committee field hearing in McAllen to outline border security issues.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raúl Ortiz and other border law enforcement officials will also be in the hearing.

Can't see the video? Click here.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days