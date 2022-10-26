x

WATCH LIVE: Officials break ground on full commercial cargo facilities at Anzalduas International Bridge Port of Entry

39 minutes 36 seconds ago Wednesday, October 26 2022

State and local officials will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday at the Anzalduas International Bridge. 

Officials plan to break ground on full commercial cargo facilities at the port of entry as part of an $83 million project that aims to make the Anzalduas International Bridge a fully commercial international bridge in both directions. 

The project will construct commercial inspection facilities at the Anzalduas Land Port of Entry, including inspection booths, inspection docks, equipment, roadway, parking and sidewalks, according to a news release from the city of McAllen. 

