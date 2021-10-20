Visit from state comptroller highlights impact of Anzalduas International Bridge

A new project was announced during a Wednesday visit from State Comptroller Glenn Hagar that will expand operations at the Anzalduas International Bridge in Mission.

The toll money generated from the bridge will be combined with money from the state to build new cargo inspection facilities. The Anzalduas Full Cargo Expansion Project is designed to help speed up transportation inspection time for semi-truck drivers carrying cargo across the bridge.

Through the Anzalduas Bridge Board -the city of McAllen will partner with the state and donate $50 million to the federal government to build a full inspection facility

Watch the video above for the full story.