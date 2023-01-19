WATCH LIVE: Pharr city leaders to hold State of the City address

Pharr city officials will present the annual State of the City address Thursday at the Pharr Events center.

Pharr city mayor Ambrosio Hernandez will be joined by city commissioners at the event.

The address is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. It will be live-streamed in this article as well as our KRGV Facebook page.

