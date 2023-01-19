WATCH LIVE: Pharr city leaders to hold State of the City address
Pharr city officials will present the annual State of the City address Thursday at the Pharr Events center.
Pharr city mayor Ambrosio Hernandez will be joined by city commissioners at the event.
The address is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. It will be live-streamed in this article as well as our KRGV Facebook page.
Can’t see the video? Click here.
More News
News Video
-
Middle school student charged after posting social media threat, Rio Grande City...
-
Grupo Fontera performs for Edinburg Memorial School students
-
Edinburg registered sex offender arrested on indecent exposure charge
-
Body found believed to be that of missing Weslaco man, police say
-
Suspected drunk driver facing multiple charges in crash that killed Mission mother