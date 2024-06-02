WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, June 2, 2024
The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live.
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 8 a.m.
Can't see the video? Click here.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen man arrested following deadly crash on the Queen Isabella causeway
-
Police investigating shooting near UTRGV Brownsville campus
-
Lane closures underway in Brownsville for TxDOT evacuation exercise
-
McAllen man found guilty of fatally beating 5-year-old boy in San Antonio
-
Melissa Cardinals beat Harlingen South Lady Hawks in 5A state championship
Sports Video
-
Melissa Cardinals beat Harlingen South Lady Hawks in 5A state championship
-
Reactions from Weslaco High Lady Panthers after becoming state champions
-
Weslaco High Lady Panthers win 11-9 in 6A softball state championship
-
Melissa Cardinals beat Harlingen South Lady Hawks in 5A state championship
-
Valley softball teams advancing to state championship