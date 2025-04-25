WATCH LIVE: Suspect arrested in connection with crash that injured San Juan officer arraigned

San Juan Police Chief Leandro Sifuentes confirmed the man wanted in connection with a four-vehicle crash that injured an officer has been arrested.

Sifuentes said 58-year-old Jose Luna was arrested at a business in Pharr. He is facing charges of robbery, child endangerment, evading arrest with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and assault on a peace officer.

He is scheduled for arraignment on Friday.

As previously recorded, the crash occurred on Wednesday as a result of a police chase. Luna was accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, stealing her vehicle and endangering a child.

Sifuentes said the San Juan police officer injured in the crash has been released from the hospital and is doing ok.