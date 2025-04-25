x

WATCH LIVE: Suspect arrested in connection with crash that injured San Juan officer arraigned

WATCH LIVE: Suspect arrested in connection with crash that injured San Juan officer arraigned
4 hours 11 minutes 12 seconds ago Friday, April 25 2025 Apr 25, 2025 April 25, 2025 12:08 PM April 25, 2025 in News - Local

San Juan Police Chief Leandro Sifuentes confirmed the man wanted in connection with a four-vehicle crash that injured an officer has been arrested.

Sifuentes said 58-year-old Jose Luna was arrested at a business in Pharr. He is facing charges of robbery, child endangerment, evading arrest with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and assault on a peace officer.

He is scheduled for arraignment on Friday.

As previously recorded, the crash occurred on Wednesday as a result of a police chase. Luna was accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, stealing her vehicle and endangering a child.

Sifuentes said the San Juan police officer injured in the crash has been released from the hospital and is doing ok.

Report a Typo

Related Stories

More News


Radar
7 Days