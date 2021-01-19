WATCH: Roma High School Mariachi band to perform for Biden's inauguration
Roma High School's Mariachi band will be showcased Tuesday as part of President-Elect Joe Biden's inauguration activities.
The students are debuting their performance of "This Land is Your Land" at 8:30 p.m.
