x

WATCH: Roma High School Mariachi band to perform for Biden's inauguration

2 hours 48 minutes 43 seconds ago Tuesday, January 19 2021 Jan 19, 2021 January 19, 2021 2:26 PM January 19, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital
Photo courtesy of Roma Independent School District

Roma High School's Mariachi band will be showcased Tuesday as part of President-Elect Joe Biden's inauguration activities. 

The students are debuting their performance of "This Land is Your Land" at 8:30 p.m. 

Can't see the link? Click here

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days