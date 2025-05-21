Water boil notice rescinded for Progreso, Progreso Lakes

The water boil notice that was put in place for the city of Progreso and Progreso Lakes has been rescinded, according to a news release.

The water boil notice was put in place on Tuesday after power was cut to the booster pumps at the water plant.

The news release said the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the Military Highway Water Supply Corporation to issue the boil notice.

The water plant has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore water quality to its customers and provided TCEQ with lab results that indicate the water no longer requires boiling as of Wednesday, according to the news release.

Anyone with any questions regarding the notice may contact Water and Wastewater Superintendent Ricardo Perez at 956-565-2491.