Water boil notices issued for city of Progreso, Progreso Lakes

The city of Progreso and Progreso Lakes are under a water boil notice after power was cut to the booster pumps at the water plant, according to a news release.

The news release said, "due to the failure of a phase monitor" on Monday, the booster pumps lost power despite the monitor system calling for the pump to turn on.

The phase monitor did not allow the pumps to turn on and distribution system pressure was lost for Progreso and Progreso Lakes for about an hour, according to the news release. The water plant had two boosters running to regain capacity.

The news release said everything was back to normal as of 6:30 p.m. Monday, but the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Military Highway Water Supply Corporation to issue the water boil notice to their customers.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use, according to the news release. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

Individuals may also purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking or consumption purposes, according to the news release.

It is unclear how long the water boil will last, but customers will be notified once it is lifted, according to the news release.