Water leak prompts early dismissal at Roma ISD campuses
Students at three campuses with the Roma Independent School District were released from school Thursday morning due to a water leak, the district announced.
The "major" water leak affected the complex that serves Emma Vera Elementary School, Rome Middle School and Rome High School, the district stated in a Facebook post.
The students at the three schools were sent home at 11:30 a.m.
All other schools will operate on their normal schedule, the district added.
More News
News Video
-
DPS offering $5,000 reward for reporting stash houses
-
Officials warn against drinking and driving as part of No Refusal weekend
-
$2.5 billion in funding set to improve Valley roads, TxDOT says
-
Driver in deadly three-vehicle crash in Donna charged with murder
-
Tom Landry Stadium reopens with enhanced security