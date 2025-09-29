x

Water service interruption announced for some Edinburg residents

6 minutes 1 second ago Monday, September 29 2025 Sep 29, 2025 September 29, 2025 11:23 AM September 29, 2025 in News - Local

The city of Edinburg announced a water service interruption on Monday for repairs.

According to a Facebook post, the interruption will affect the area of North Highway 281 from Hinojosa Road to Los Venados Subdivision.

Service will resume at around 4 p.m.

