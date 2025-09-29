Water service interruption announced for some Edinburg residents
The city of Edinburg announced a water service interruption on Monday for repairs.
According to a Facebook post, the interruption will affect the area of North Highway 281 from Hinojosa Road to Los Venados Subdivision.
Service will resume at around 4 p.m.
