Water treatment plant testing underway in La Villa

A mini-version of the new water treatment plant in La Villa has been completed.

Hidalgo County wants to use the plant to collect and treat runoff and floodwater, then sell it to local cities and water distributors.

"We'll be adding chemicals to see what the outcomes are of that water once it's finally treated. And once we run that process for three to six months, [it] just kind of depends on what TCEQ tells us," Commissioner for Precinct 1 in Hidalgo County David Fuentes said. "And that'll kind of give us the final direction on how we proceed."

Testing is expected to begin within two weeks, and the water testing phase can take anywhere between three and six months.