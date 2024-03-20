x

Wednesday, March 20, 2024: Spotty showers, temps in the 70s

4 hours 26 minutes 29 seconds ago Wednesday, March 20 2024 Mar 20, 2024 March 20, 2024 7:37 AM March 20, 2024 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days