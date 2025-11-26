x

Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025: Rain and cooler temperatures in the 70s

Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025: Rain and cooler temperatures in the 70s
6 hours 23 minutes 20 seconds ago Wednesday, November 26 2025 Nov 26, 2025 November 26, 2025 10:41 AM November 26, 2025 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days