x

Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025: Stray shower with highs in the 90s

Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025: Stray shower with highs in the 90s
1 hour 26 minutes ago Wednesday, October 22 2025 Oct 22, 2025 October 22, 2025 10:52 AM October 22, 2025 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days