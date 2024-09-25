Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
-
Gov. Abbott discuss Valley issues with South Texas leaders
-
Edcouch city council votes to fire indicted city manager
-
Family of victim in fatal hit-and-run crash in Penitas offering reward for...
-
DPS discusses a year's worth of operations at Fronton Island