Weslaco East Defeats Brownsville Veterans 49-0

1 hour 33 minutes 51 seconds ago Monday, November 23 2020 Nov 23, 2020 November 23, 2020 11:09 PM November 23, 2020 in Sports
By: Alex Del Barrio

WESLACO - Weslaco East remained unbeaten in a Monday matinee game against district rival Brownsville Veterans. The Wildcats defeated the Chargers 49-0 and clinched their spot in the 16-5A Division 1 District title game next week. Highlights from the game are in the video above. 

