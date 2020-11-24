Weslaco East Defeats Brownsville Veterans 49-0
WESLACO - Weslaco East remained unbeaten in a Monday matinee game against district rival Brownsville Veterans. The Wildcats defeated the Chargers 49-0 and clinched their spot in the 16-5A Division 1 District title game next week. Highlights from the game are in the video above.
