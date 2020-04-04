x

Weslaco Girls to Sweet 16

3 years 1 month 1 week ago Tuesday, February 21 2017 Feb 21, 2017 February 21, 2017 11:30 PM February 21, 2017 in Sports

ROMA - Brianna Pena scored 30 points to lead Weslaco past United on Tuesday night, and back to the UIL big school Sweet 16 for the fourth time in five seasons. Weslaco will face Brandeis in Laredo on Friday night at 6 pm in the 6A Regional semi-finals.  Meanwhile, Valley boys got their post-season underway with a full round of bi-district games.  CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the highlights.

