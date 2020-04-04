Weslaco Girls to Sweet 16
ROMA - Brianna Pena scored 30 points to lead Weslaco past United on Tuesday night, and back to the UIL big school Sweet 16 for the fourth time in five seasons. Weslaco will face Brandeis in Laredo on Friday night at 6 pm in the 6A Regional semi-finals. Meanwhile, Valley boys got their post-season underway with a full round of bi-district games. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the highlights.
News Video
