Weslaco High & Harlingen South Softball Regional Final Highlights 5-27

5 hours 6 minutes 4 seconds ago Monday, May 27 2024 May 27, 2024 May 27, 2024 5:27 PM May 27, 2024 in Sports

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Weslaco High is back to the UIL Softball State Tournament (last appearance in 2016) after winning against San Antonio Brennan in the Regional Finals. Harlingen South making it for the first time to the UIL Softball State Tournament after their win against Liberty Hill. 

