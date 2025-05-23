Weslaco home, two vehicles a total loss following fire
A single-story home in Weslaco and two vehicles have been deemed a total loss after a fire broke out Friday morning, according to city of Weslaco spokesperson Magali Vega.
Vega said the fire occurred at the 300 block of Tahiti Drive. A neighbor reported the fire at around 10 a.m.
The home was unoccupied and no injuries were reported, according to Vega. Donna, Mercedes, Edcouch and Elsa fire departments assisted Weslaco firefighters battle the blaze. The fire is ongoing.
The Hidalgo County Fire Marshals will conduct an investigation into the cause of the fire.
