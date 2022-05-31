Weslaco ISD announces free school supplies for 2022-2023 school year

The Weslaco Independent School District announced Tuesday that school supplies for all students will be provided by the district for the 2022-2023 school year.

Weslaco ISD parents are no longer required to purchase school supplies. Resources like Kleenex facial tissue paper, Clorox wipes, and Ziploc bags will also be provided. All school supplies will be provided to students at their campus at the beginning of the school year, according to the news release.

“I want our students to be in school and be in class and not worry about having the resources they need to learn,” Weslaco Independence School District Superintendent Dino Coronado said.

Coronado says he would like for students and parents to focus on learning and not school supplies.