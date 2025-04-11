Weslaco Lady Panthers preparing for postseason in quest to repeat as state champions
The high school softball playoffs are set to start in roughly two weeks. The Weslaco Lady Panthers are hoping to defend their title as 6A state champions.
As of now, they are two games away from becoming undefeated district champions for the second straight year.
They only have Edinburg High and Economides left on the district schedule.
They mounted a late-inning comeback win earlier this week against the PSJA Lady Bears to stay undefeated.
The team is feeling confident about their chances as they approach the postseason.
"Our team has a lot of talent," Weslaco senior center fielder Lola Reyes said. "I know we had high expectations coming into this year, but I think we just take the pressure as a privilege and just take on any challenge that was brought to us."
"Every day at practice we start to make it as competitive as we can as you saw earlier," Weslaco head softball coach Mario Rodriguez explained in regards to how the team is gearing up for another deep postseason run. "Little things here and there but just staying in the competitive mode and not slacking off and getting ready for the playoffs."
The Lady Panthers final home game of the regular season is on Friday night against the Edinburg Lady Bobcats.
