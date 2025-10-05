Weslaco police investigate after man stabs himself and a woman
The Weslaco Police Department is investigating a stabbing of a man and a woman at Applebee's.
The stabbing occurred at around 2:15 a.m. Saturday. Responding officers found a 34-year-old male lying on the ground covered in blood with a stab wound to his left abdomen and neck, according to Weslaco police spokesperson Sgt. Juan Mariscal. The woman also suffered stab wounds.
Mariscal said through the course of the investigation, officers learned the man stabbed himself due to an argument with the woman. Both individuals were taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Mariscal said no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
