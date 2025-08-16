Weslaco police see rise in vehicle thefts

Residents living in northern Weslaco should be aware. Police are keeping an eye on a rise in vehicle thefts in the area.

Police say it started in the last couple of weeks from July until now. Eight vehicles have been stolen, the majority of them GMC's and Chevy trucks.

Police are advising the community to secure their vehicles. You can use cameras and anti-lock devices to protect your car.

"I know that some of them are expensive, but I believe they will be worth it. You would rather spend that money on an alarm system than have your car stolen," Weslaco Police Department officer Juan Mariscal said.

Weslaco police said some of the stolen vehicles were taken to Mexico.

Channel 5 News has reached out to the department to see if they've added extra patrol to the area, but have not heard back.