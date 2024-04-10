Weslaco's Brandon Figueroa announces return to the ring
Weslaco native Brandon “the Heartbreaker” Figueroa is getting back in the ring.
Figueroa will take on former world champion Jessie Magdaleno in Las Vegas on May 4.
This will be Figueroa’s first fight in over a year after defeating Mark Magsayo to claim the interim WBC featherweight title.
