x

Weslaco's Brandon Figueroa announces return to the ring

2 hours 45 minutes 9 seconds ago Tuesday, April 09 2024 Apr 9, 2024 April 09, 2024 11:12 PM April 09, 2024 in Sports
By: Bella Michaels

Weslaco native Brandon “the Heartbreaker” Figueroa is getting back in the ring.

Figueroa will take on former world champion Jessie Magdaleno in Las Vegas on May 4.

This will be Figueroa’s first fight in over a year after defeating Mark Magsayo to claim the interim WBC featherweight title. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days