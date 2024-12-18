Weslaco's Lola Reyes signs to Temple College Softball

WESLACO, Texas -- Weslaco's Softball State Champion Lola Reyes signed her letter of intent to Temple College.

In her junior year, Reyes was named a First Team All-District outfielder and Academic All-District. Her performance helped lead the Lady Panthers to a 37-6 record. Reyes was key in Weslaco's run all the way to the State Championship.

"Temple just made me feel safe and the coaches their were really welcoming. They welcomed me with open arms." Reyes said. "Temple wasn't too far from home so it just all worked out."