Houston's Kelvin Sampson can become oldest head coach to win National Championship tonight

It's the final day of the final four. Tonight, a champion is crowned. Either Houston takes home their first title in program history or Florida reigns supreme for the third time on this stage. It could be a historic night in the history of the University of Houston.

This program only had one NCAA tournament appearance from 1993 to 2017. Now they're on the brink of a championship.

Much of the credit goes to head coach Kelvin Sampson who's turned this program around.

At 69 years old, he's spent 32 years as a college basketball head coach. Despite all that experience in the game, he's never won a national title. Here's what Sampson had to say about his chance to become the oldest head coach in men's college basketball to ever lead his team to a national championship.

"When you're pressing 70, you look at things differently. I mean you're grown up now. Rick Barnes, Tom Izzo, Pop, a bunch of older coaches. They all kind of had similar messages to me. Win one for the old guys or something like that", said Samson.