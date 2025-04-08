Applications to help Harlingen small businesses recover from flood damage now open

Many businesses and homes are still feeling the impacts after the historic rainfall that came down in the Rio Grande Valley nearly two weeks ago.

Now, the Harlingen Economic Development Corporation is looking to help small businesses impacted by flooding from the storms.

This grant has been named the Harlingen Strong Grant and the application process is now open. City leaders want to help flood victims get their business back on track.

Harlingen as a city saw over 20 inches of rainfall and was one of the hardest hit areas from the storm. More than 10 days later, damaged homes and businesses are still picking up the pieces.

Now, the cities Economic Development Corporation is trying to help small business owners get back up and running.

This grant presents an opportunity for business owners who qualify to walk away with $3,000. This opportunity funded by the EDC's business and retention program, putting aside over $300,000 to split between qualifying businesses.

Harlingen EDC CEO Orlando Campos explains exactly what this money can be used for.

"Any business that is affected by the floods," Campos said. "Do not turn into any businesses that automatically go out of business. I want to make sure they remain operating here within the community. So we want to help protect not just the businesses, but also the jobs."

Some of the requirements for this grant are being a small business inside city limits. You must also show proof of flood damage and qualify as a small business within the guidelines of the Small Business Administration.

"They can't double-dip, if you will, in the sense of if certain items are already being covered by the insurance policy, then they cannot access the grant program. Some of the items that could be covered are items that were damaged in the floodwaters to a building structure, inventory and equipment as well that has been rendered inoperable," Campos said.

To apply for the grant, click here.