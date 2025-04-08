Records reveal woman killed in deadly Alamo shooting was suspect's ex-girlfriend

A criminal complaint revealed Jorge Enrique Saldana-Gonzalez allegedly shot and killed his ex-girlfriend at a bar in Alamo on Saturday.

According to the complaint, Saldana-Gonzalez arrived at Sandra's Bar and saw his ex-girlfriend, identified as Ana Maria Davila, hugging another man.

During questioning, he told investigators he felt "hurt and angry" and asked Davila to go outside to talk, according to the complaint. He said he felt upset because he thought they were fixing their relationship, and then an argument ensued.

In reference to the shooting, Saldana-Gonzalez said he felt hurt and "it seemed easy due to him being mad." He claimed the first shot was an accident, according to the complaint. He admitted to shooting Davila twice.

The shooting occurred at around 10:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers saw two men and a woman by a truck. The woman was holding Davila and crying, according to the complaint.

When officers asked what happened, the woman said Davila walked out of the bar to talk with her ex-boyfriend, identified as Saldana-Gonzalez, according to the complaint.

The witness said another woman approached her and said she heard gunshots. The witness then walked out of the bar and found Davila on the ground unresponsive, according to the complaint. She said when she saw Davila, Saldana-Gonzalez fled the scene.

The complaint said officers observed Davila and saw she had two gunshot wounds to her upper body.

Investigators were given a description of the vehicle as a gray Ford F-150, investigators were also given a license plate number, according to the complaint.

The vehicle was found at a residence located at the 10700 block of Hernandez Drive in Edinburg. Saldana-Gonzalez was found at that location and placed under arrest.

He was arraigned on Sunday on a charge of first degree felony murder and given no bond.