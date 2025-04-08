City of Pharr conducts survey on economic development and planning

The city of Pharr is growing, and city leaders want input on what the city should strive to look like.

Location is what brought Cookie Co. owner Veronica Rodriguez to the shopping plaza off Jackson Road in Pharr, but she's also noticed more traffic outside her café.

"I'd like to see more alternative routes for trucks," Rodriguez said.

Whether it's traffic from the Pharr International Bridge or the highway.

"It takes a little bit longer to get to the places where you want to be," Rodriguez said.

And to make sure the next decade of growth keeps up with the city's needs, Pharr officials are inviting residents, business owners and people who visit their city to give their feedback on things like roads, parks and housing.

"We want to address traffic, transportation to infrastructure," Pharr Department Development Services Director Kimberly Mendoza said.

Mendoza has been tasked to help create the long-term comprehensive plan that will help city leaders make sure residential, commercial and industrial places are in the right spots.

"You have a lot of trailer traffic that would impact the residential areas or the size of the roads may not be adequate enough in size to accommodate that trailer traffic as well," Mendoza said.

Pharr residents who want to participate in the survey can click here.

Watch the video above for the full story.