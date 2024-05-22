x

Weslaco's Medina signs for Texas Lutheran Basketball

1 hour 40 minutes 34 seconds ago Tuesday, May 21 2024 May 21, 2024 May 21, 2024 11:48 PM May 21, 2024 in Sports

WESLACO, Texas -- Weslaco High's Raemie Medina shined for the Lady Panthers basketball team. Now she's taking her talents to the next level after signing her national letter of intent for Texas Lutheran University.

