Weslaco's Medina signs for Texas Lutheran Basketball
WESLACO, Texas -- Weslaco High's Raemie Medina shined for the Lady Panthers basketball team. Now she's taking her talents to the next level after signing her national letter of intent for Texas Lutheran University.
Click on the video above for more on her special day.
