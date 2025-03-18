x

Weslaco te invita al 'Festival de la Cebolla de Texas'

Weslaco te invita al 'Festival de la Cebolla de Texas'
6 hours 13 minutes 25 seconds ago Tuesday, March 18 2025 Mar 18, 2025 March 18, 2025 1:53 PM March 18, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Weslaco invita a la comunidad a participar del Festival de la Cebolla. 

Fecha: 22 de marzo de 2025

Hora: 10:15 am - 10:15 pm

Ubicación: Downtown Weslaco

Número de contacto: (956) 968-2102 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days