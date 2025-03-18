Weslaco te invita al 'Festival de la Cebolla de Texas'
Weslaco invita a la comunidad a participar del Festival de la Cebolla.
Fecha: 22 de marzo de 2025
Hora: 10:15 am - 10:15 pm
Ubicación: Downtown Weslaco
Número de contacto: (956) 968-2102
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
