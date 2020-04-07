Who gets it and who doesn’t? Stimulus check eligibility explained

WESLACO – It’s on millions of Americans’ minds. A much-needed stimulus check is heading their way from the government, but how does the IRS know who to give them to?

According to experts, taxpayers who filed a return for 2018 and 2019 will be eligible for a payment. The IRS will also use information from SSA-1099 or RRB-1099 forms for senior citizens, social security recipients and railroad retirees.

If an individual made less than $75,000 or less than $150,000 as a couple, they will receive a payment.

A full payment is defined as $1,200 for an individual and $2,400 for couples. Parents will get an extra $500 for each child under the age of 17.

An income above $99,000 as an individual and $198,000 as a couple with no children are not eligible. Many will also fall through the cracks, including college students who are claimed as dependents, disabled adults who are claimed as dependents and people who owe back child support.

