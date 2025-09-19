Witness denies claims that he forced Donna murder suspect to commit killing

Testimony in the trial against Carlos Contreras continued Friday with the testimony of a man who was allegedly forced to participate in the murder of a Donna High School student.

Jorge Veliz, 21, testified that Contreras forced him to participate in the murder of 18-year-old Genaro Isaiah "Izzy" Castillo in January 2020, despite Contreras' common-law wife's testimony.

Miranda Luna testified Thursday that Veliz was the one that forced Contreras to shoot and kill Castillo.

Veliz testified Contreras called him on the day of the murder and invited him to go out to eat somewhere. When Contreras picked him up, Luna and Castillo were already in the truck.

Veliz said he suspected Castillo was on drugs due to how he was acting and at some point, they head toward Donna Lake.

When they entered Donna Lake, Contreras took out a gun and handcuffs, according to Veliz. Contreras then told Veliz to put Castillo in the handcuffs.

Veliz said he didn't want to put the handcuffs on Castillo and that's when Contreras stopped the truck and pointed the gun at him.

According to Veliz, he feared for his life and did as Contreras said. When Contreras exited the truck, he removed Castillo as well, with the gun still in his hand.

Veliz said he then hears two gunshots and Castillo asking 'why are you doing this?' and Contreras saying 'I'm sorry bro,' then he hears the rest of the gunfire.

Contreras returns to the vehicle, points the gun at Veliz and tells him to drive, according to Veliz's testimony.

Veliz testified that after leaving Donna Lake, he drove himself back to his home in Alamo with Contreras and Luna.

Once they arrived, Veliz said Contreras told him to take the gun he used to shoot Castillo and sell it, but he refused.

Veliz said he confided to his mother about what happened, and she told him to go to the police. When Veliz went to the Alamo Police Station, he was allegedly told they couldn't help him.

Afterward, Veliz said he was heading back to his house when he was pulled over by an Alamo police officer for a traffic violation and his vehicle, a blue Mustang, was towed.

The state asked if Veliz knew the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office was looking for him following the murder. He said he found out from his mother and voluntarily turned himself in.

Veliz said he was interviewed by the sheriff's office for six hours, but he was never arrested for the murder, but Contreras was.

Veliz also testified that he had not been in contact with Contreras or Luna since his arrest.

Court then broke for lunch.