Woman charged in connection with fatal auto-pedestrian crash in McAllen
A woman has been charged in the fatal auto-pedestrian crash that killed a woman on Thursday.
According to a news release, 33-year-old Marilyn Hernandez Magallanes was arraigned on charges of driving while intoxicated and false report to a peace officer. Her bond was set at $8,000.
The crash occurred at the 8600 block of State Highway 107 at around 5:20 a.m.
RELATED STORY: McAllen police search for vehicle involved in fatal auto-pedestrian crash
The news release said the victim was identified as 33-year-old Christian Joana Climaco. She was exiting from the vehicle that struck her as it was moving.
Magallanes failed to report that information to officers, and she was taken into custody, according to the news release.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may follow.
More News
News Video
-
Passage of Social Security Fairness Act discussed in Starr County
-
Thursday, March 20, 2025: Breezy, nice day, temps in the 80s
-
Gonzalez hosts town hall on issues affecting the US Postal Service
-
Nearly $300 million in federal assistance announced for South Texas farmers struggling...
-
Homestead tax exemption filing event happening in Harlingen
Sports Video
-
High School Playoff Soccer Preview: Pioneer-Lopez face off in postseason for second...
-
Edinburg native Daren Barrera shines as UTRGV wins eighth straight home game
-
High School Playoff Soccer Preview: Economedes hosts San Benito in playoff opener
-
Harlingen South's Dylan Anaya signs to play college football at Texas Lutheran
-
Sharyland and Porter set to square off in playoff showdown