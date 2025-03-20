x

Woman charged in connection with fatal auto-pedestrian crash in McAllen

4 hours 57 minutes 58 seconds ago Thursday, March 20 2025 Mar 20, 2025 March 20, 2025 10:39 AM March 20, 2025 in News - Local

A woman has been charged in the fatal auto-pedestrian crash that killed a woman on Thursday.

According to a news release, 33-year-old Marilyn Hernandez Magallanes was arraigned on charges of driving while intoxicated and false report to a peace officer. Her bond was set at $8,000.

The crash occurred at the 8600 block of State Highway 107 at around 5:20 a.m.

The news release said the victim was identified as 33-year-old Christian Joana Climaco. She was exiting from the vehicle that struck her as it was moving.

Magallanes failed to report that information to officers, and she was taken into custody, according to the news release.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may follow.

