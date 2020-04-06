Woman grateful for act of kindness by Mission officer who handed over face mask

MISSION – An 85-year-old woman shared an act of kindness from a person she calls a knight in shining armor.

On a recent trip to the grocery store in Mission, Laura Conrad didn’t have a face mask so she improvised using tissue paper to cover her mouth and nose. A police officer at the entrance took notice.

When she left the store, he followed. At first Conrad thought she’d done something wrong.

“And I turned around I thought what did I do now? And actually, he gave me a mask,” said Conrad. “And I just got so emotional because you just don’t hear about the good things that the police do. I have the highest regard for our law enforcement.”

The mask was a certified mask, when she was settling for less.

Officer Ruben Ojeda says he remembered having an extra mask in his unit. He had grabbed it and searched for Conrad all over the store until he caught up with her.

