Woman helps friend deliver baby in parking lot of Brownsville dollar store

At just five days old, the parents of Natalie Karina Vasquez already have a story to tell.

Natalie’s mother — Alexandra Briones — was on her way to the hospital on Friday after receiving strong contractions three weeks before her due date.

Briones was being driven by her friend, Destiny Herbert, and they were seven miles away from the nearest hospital when Natalie decided she couldn’t wait.

“I'm like, 'no you're good, you're good, you can make it,’” Herbert said. “And then I heard a faint cry, and I was like, ‘oh my God I need to park.’"

Briones and Herbert ended up at the parking lot of a joint Family Dollar and Dollar Tree store on Boca Chica Boulevard.

Herbert asked a man walking by to call 911, and a woman to run into the nearby store to get supplies.

“I was trying to move the baby so she can breathe because she was like purple bluish and I just didn't like that color,” Herbert said.

911 operators guided Herbert on what to do next. First responders showed up minutes after baby Natalie was born.

“As soon as they took her in the baby turned pink, and I'm like, ‘thank God she's ok,” and that's when I had called the dad,” Herbert said.

EMS supervisor David Rossetti says the most important thing anyone can do is call 911 in a situation like this is call 911.

EMS crews will make sure both mother and baby get proper medical help.

Baby Natalie was born at 11:11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 2.

It’s a date and time these two childhood friends say they won’t ever forget.

“We've been through here and there and tough times and rough times, but I'm glad she was there,” Briones said.

