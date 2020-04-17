Woman in Cameron County shares experience battling coronavirus

HARLINGEN – A woman among those in Cameron County with active coronavirus infections is currenting being hospitalized in the intensive care unit.

At the end of March, she thought she was battling seasonal allergies. Three weeks later, she’s battling for her life. For this reported we’re referring to her as “Angel”.

It’s when Angel began whizzing. With no history of asthma, she decided to head to the emergency room. She got diagnosed with bronchitis and went home.

Angel received a PCR test at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley drive-thru facility in Brownsville. Results would take days. She didn’t have time with symptoms getting worse, her sister took control.

